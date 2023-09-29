SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,913 Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Stock Performance

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.55 million. Enova International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENVA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $150,029.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $728,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $396,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,516,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Enova International Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

