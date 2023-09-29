SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $88,521,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 252,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,238,000 after buying an additional 78,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,905,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $356.12 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.65 and a 200-day moving average of $404.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

