SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 64.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,002 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.6 %

DRH opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.02.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

