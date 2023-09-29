SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,153 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,153 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $600,000.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $23.15 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,998 shares of company stock worth $2,367,772. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

