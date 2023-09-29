SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,394 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at $618,593.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suburban Propane Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 8.9 %

SPH stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

