SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 28.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $46.95 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The business had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

