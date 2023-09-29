SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.6 %

CHH stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.77 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

