SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 31,546 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.