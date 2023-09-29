SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,631,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 239.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 726,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 295,007 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $68.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

