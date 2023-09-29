SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,873 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,339,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,665,000 after buying an additional 34,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,579,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,098,000 after buying an additional 1,314,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,685,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,843,000 after acquiring an additional 117,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $24.70 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

