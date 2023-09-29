SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 44,692 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $34.90 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $4,676,727.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,655. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.