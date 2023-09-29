SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,236 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,419 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $67,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

