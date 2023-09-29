SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,062 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 35.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after buying an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $24,952,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 353.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.52.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $537,299.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,500,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,470.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG opened at $29.02 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $49.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.92.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

