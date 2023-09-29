SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,692 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Nutanix by 87.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Barclays upped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Nutanix Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares in the company, valued at $17,905,546.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

