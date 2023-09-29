Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,304 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Stellantis by 484.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Stellantis by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Trading Up 2.4 %

STLA stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

About Stellantis

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

