Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $86.26 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $441,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,708,067. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.