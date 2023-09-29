TCP Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TCP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.7% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.78.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

