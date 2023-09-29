Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,271,124,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE THC opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

