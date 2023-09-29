Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.4% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.7% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 24,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 614.6% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.03.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

