Tran Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,958 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $170.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.63 and a 200-day moving average of $176.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

