Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $51.23 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,434 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $51,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 24,457 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 614.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

