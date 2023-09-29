Truist Financial Cuts Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $31.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

GBCI has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,300,000 after buying an additional 388,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,256,000 after buying an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,634,000 after buying an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,261,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,801,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,337,000 after buying an additional 120,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

