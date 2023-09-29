United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock worth $3,217,822 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $32.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.85%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

