Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.10%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

