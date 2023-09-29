VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,958,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,866 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33,684.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 80,842 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EMLC stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $26.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.