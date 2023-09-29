VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,151,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,601,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $355.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $343.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.12. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $364.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

