Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 348,158 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 30.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,183,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,194.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 199,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 184,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $107.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.65.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

