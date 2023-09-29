Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Light & Wonder by 64.3% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 261,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after buying an additional 102,252 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.73.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.84. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $79.07.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.69. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Profile

(Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.