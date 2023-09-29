Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Polaris by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Polaris by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Polaris

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total transaction of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.68. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

