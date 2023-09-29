Xponance Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,056,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth $70,908,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 423,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 393,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $19,082,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,232,000 after buying an additional 322,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $1,888,524.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,744 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

