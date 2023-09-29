Xponance Inc. Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after buying an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,454,000 after buying an additional 181,445 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $47.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

