Xponance Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 in the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

