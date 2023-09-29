Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after buying an additional 693,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $95,107,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $91,395,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AGCO by 451.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 776,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,015,000 after acquiring an additional 635,783 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.74.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

