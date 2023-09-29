Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,282,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 826.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 493,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 440,221 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 133,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $70.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

