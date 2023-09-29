Xponance Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $52.38 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EWBC. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

