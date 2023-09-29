Xponance Inc. Sells 2,843 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 3,402.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 348,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,857 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 217,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,978 shares of company stock worth $8,194,768. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHX opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ChampionX

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.