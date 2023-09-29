Xponance Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Assurant by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Assurant stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.55%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,995.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $433,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,995.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,764.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

