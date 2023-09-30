18,900 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ OZK opened at $37.07 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

