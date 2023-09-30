2,665 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

