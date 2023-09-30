27,367 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

