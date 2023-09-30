31,185 Shares in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 213,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 8.9 %

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,613,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,825,741.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $995,610 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

