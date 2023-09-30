33,401 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SunPower by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 824,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 124,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.89. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

