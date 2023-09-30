48,139 Shares in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SACH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sachem Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SACH stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.46. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

Sachem Capital ( NYSEAMERICAN:SACH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 36.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sachem Capital Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.56%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

