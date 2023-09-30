4J Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

