AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABBV. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

