Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $15.76 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

