Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 80.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $944,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter worth $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $1,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.16.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

