AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

AGF Management Stock Up 0.7 %

About AGF Management

AGF.B opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.64.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

