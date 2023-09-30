Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $29,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $55.26 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.95 per share, with a total value of $739,725.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,309,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 115,551 shares of company stock worth $6,882,110 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

