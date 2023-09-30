Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $29,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Erlich purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Erlich bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,815. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,114,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,180,520.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,551 shares of company stock worth $6,882,110 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ADC opened at $55.26 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.91%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

